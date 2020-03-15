Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.13. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$26.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.