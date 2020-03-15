Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Expands By 24.6%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

VERB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

