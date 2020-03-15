Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ VERO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
