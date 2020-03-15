Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

