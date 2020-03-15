Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Vericity has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33.
Vericity Company Profile
See Also: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.