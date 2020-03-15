Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VERY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Vericity has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups.

