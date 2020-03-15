ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 26,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other news, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.