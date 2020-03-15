ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,560,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 26,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.
In other news, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
