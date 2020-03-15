Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Short Interest Update

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 583,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Village Super Market stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Village Super Market has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%.

VLGEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Village Super Market by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Village Super Market by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Village Super Market by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

