Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expands By 23.0%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 594,100 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
VRCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.
