Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Declines By 22.2%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.15. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.