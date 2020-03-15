Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Declines By 22.2%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.15. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.35.
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.
