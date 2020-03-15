RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.14).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report