RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.14).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.