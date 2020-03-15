UBS Group Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €136.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €89.70 ($104.30) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 12 month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Analyst Recommendations for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

