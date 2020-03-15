Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €240.00 by Baader Bank

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €89.70 ($104.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €126.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

