ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Update

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

ViaSat stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

