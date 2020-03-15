Barrington Research Weighs in on U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Auto Parts Network’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

PRTS opened at $2.31 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.65). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 103.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

