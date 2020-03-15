Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €165.00 ($191.86) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.95% from the company’s current price.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of WDI opened at €89.70 ($104.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.68.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

