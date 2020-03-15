Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €270.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €270.00 ($313.95) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 201.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Shares of WDI opened at €89.70 ($104.30) on Friday. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 52 week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €129.12 and a 200-day moving average of €126.68.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

