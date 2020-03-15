RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €45.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RTL. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.14).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

