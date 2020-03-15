IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

IPL Plastics stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.63 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. IPL Plastics has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.40.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

