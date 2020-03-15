IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

IPL Plastics stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.63 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. IPL Plastics has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.40.

IPL Plastics Company Profile

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report