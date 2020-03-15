IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPLP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

IPL Plastics stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20. IPL Plastics has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February
