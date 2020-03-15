IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IPLP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

IPL Plastics stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.20. IPL Plastics has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

