National Bank Financial Lowers IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) to Sector Perform

Mar 15th, 2020

National Bank Financial cut shares of IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of IPLP stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. IPL Plastics has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

