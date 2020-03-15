National Bank Financial Lowers IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of IPLP stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.20. IPL Plastics has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.63 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

