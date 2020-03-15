National Bank Financial Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$19.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INE opened at C$17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.01.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.