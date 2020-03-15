Raymond James Trims Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Target Price to C$3.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.67.

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.72%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.46%.

Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

