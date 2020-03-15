Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.67.

TSE:HSE opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.06.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

