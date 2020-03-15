American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.31 to C$6.65 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd.
HOT.UN opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market cap of $250.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$7.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.74.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
