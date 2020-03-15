Haywood Securities Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$0.30

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Gear Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

GXE stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report