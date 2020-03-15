Haywood Securities Lowers Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$0.30

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Gear Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

GXE stock opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

