Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.00

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.27), with a volume of 5476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

