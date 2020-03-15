Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 110342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

