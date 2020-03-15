Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE:GSC opened at C$3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.12.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

