Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $518.80

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 518.80 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.37), with a volume of 5322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($7.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $289.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 737.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.99.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £1,517.08 ($1,995.63). Also, insider Ben Thompson purchased 38 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £298.30 ($392.40). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 740 shares of company stock valued at $559,010.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

