Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.60

Revolution Bars Group PLC (LON:RBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.59), with a volume of 64510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.28.

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

