ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.50

Shares of ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 5817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92.

About ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

