Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 8977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.67.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

