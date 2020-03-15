Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.00

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 8977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.67.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

