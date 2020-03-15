Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $330.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 333.80 ($4.39), with a volume of 2360957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.63).

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.72) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 412 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.36 ($5.98).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 414.92. The company has a market capitalization of $857.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott sold 67,548 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £336,389.04 ($442,500.71).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

