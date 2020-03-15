SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.15

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 11710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

