Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.65

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.65 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.72), with a volume of 1490037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.85).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSW shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hostelworld Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

