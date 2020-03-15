Concepta (LON:CPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 249876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

