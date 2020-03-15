Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1152087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

