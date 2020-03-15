TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 3734604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

