TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 3734604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Raymond James Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$30.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Canaccord Genuity Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target to C$29.00
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Morneau Shepell PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc Expands By 24.6%
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February
Venus Concept Short Interest Down 18.9% in February


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report