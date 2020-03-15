NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.00

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), with a volume of 624949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $636.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

