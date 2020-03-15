Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.91 ($0.06), with a volume of 6445081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.07 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.77. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09.

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

