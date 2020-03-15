Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (LON:BLP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 13897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.35.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

