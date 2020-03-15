Emis Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $930.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.23) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.37), with a volume of 121168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 967 ($12.72).

The firm has a market cap of $595.13 million and a PE ratio of 25.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Emis Group (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

