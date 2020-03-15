Versarien (LON:VRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.50

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 1173525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

