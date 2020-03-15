Bilby (LON:BILB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.15

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 126123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

