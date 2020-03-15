Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $135.00

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 302691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.32 ($2.02).

The company has a market cap of $670.35 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

