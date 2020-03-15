Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 8148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.79).

The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $2.85. Marshall Motor’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

