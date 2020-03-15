Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.85 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 237.84% from the company’s current price.

GTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of GTE stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.70. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.