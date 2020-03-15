SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.22

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.22 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.52 ($0.16), with a volume of 5658443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.36 ($0.18).

SOLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Get SolGold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.