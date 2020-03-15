Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 8263673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

