Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.50

Shares of Northern Bear Plc (LON:NTBR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 8234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.85.

Northern Bear Company Profile (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.