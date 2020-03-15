Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $422.00

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 422 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 444 ($5.84), with a volume of 198177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target (down from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Walters to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 566.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 539.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Robert Walters PLC will post 4873.135705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

